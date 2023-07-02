Patru medalii, din care 3 de aur, obținute de pugiliștii Centrului Național Olimpic de Juniori – Giurgiu

Tinerii pugiliști de la CSM Giurgiu din cadrul Centrului Național Olimpic de Juniori Giurgiu. au obținut rezultate deosebite la Cupa României de Box – Cadeți.

Competiția  s-a desfășurat la Târgu Jiu în perioada 26 iunie – 1 iulie, 2023, tinerii sportivi giurgiuveni  obținând 4 medalii: 3 de Aur și una de Bronz prin următorii:

Lincu Robert – loc III cat.44 kg,

Lazăr Adely loc – I cat.50 kg,

Ionescu Cristian (Sasha) – loc I cat.63 kg

Iofciu Robert (Ami) loc I – cat.80 kg.

Staff-ul Centrului Național Olimpic Giurgu îi  felicită pe toți cei patru pentru seriozitatea, sacrificiul și ambiția de care au dat dovadă.

”Am avut încredere în voi din prima zi de când ați intrat în baza noastră de pregătire și astăzi rezultatele vorbesc!– ne declarau aceștia.

Felicitări merită și antrenorii  celor 4 pugiliști:  Baeatu Robert și Diaconu Dragoș, oameni dedicați și pasionați, ce țintesc – așa cum am constatat –  marea performanță!

