Partidul Verzilor, prezenți vineri, la Giurgiu, pentru o conferință de Presă!

Vineri 21 octombrie, orele 11:00, la sala mică a Ateneului Nicolae Bălănescu din strada Episcopiei nr. 21,  îi invită pe giurgiuveni la prima conferință de presă a noii conduceri naționale a Partidului Verde (Verzii).

Conform unui comunicat primit la redacție, președintele interimar al PV Giurgiu, Adrian Nedelea ne precizează că la această acțiune vor participa cei doi copreședinți ai partidului:  Lavinia Cosma (fost deputat) și Marius Lazăr (fost secretar de stat în Ministerul Muncii).  Cei doi au fost aleși   pe 3 septembrie  în cadrul unui Congres Extraordinar la care au participat 400 de persoane. Ei  vor prezenta cu acest prilej, câteva dintre soluțiile Verzilor la problemele legate de criza energetică și socială.

Conform aceleiași surse, vă precizăm că Partidul Verde (Verzii) este singurul partid din România, membru cu drepturi depline al Partidului Verde European, a patra forță politică din Parlamentul European.

În urmă cu două săptămâni, liderul Verzilor Europeni, europarlamentarul Thomas Weitz a fost prezent  la București unde a anunțat sprijinul său pentru noua echipă de conducere a Verzilor români, precum și sprijinul Verzilor Europeni pentru integrarea României în spațiul Schengen.

(Jurnal)

