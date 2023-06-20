Parcarea din incinta Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu și-a atins scopul scontat de directorul Dragoș CHIVU!

După ce în incinta Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu  a fost amenajată o parcare cu plată, am fost curioși să aflăm cât de eficientă s-a dovedit ea în toată această perioadă de când a fost înființată. 

Pentru asta am stat de vorbă cu directorul Spitalului, Dragoș Chivu, care ne-a spus:

Important este că nu suntem în pierdere, deși nu acesta a fost scopul  ce ne-a determinat să luăm această decizie. Ideea nu a fost de a se obține un beneficiu major, dar în mod surprinzător chiar avem încasări mulțumitoare din parcare. Dorința noastră a fost aceea de fluidizare a  traficului în incinta curții Spitalului și de stopare totodată a accesului oricui în  curtea Spitalului.

În mare parte obținut acest rezultat. Astfel sunt persoane care n-au văzut în această idee a noastră ceva neobișnuit…Ei vin, își plătesc și totată lumea e mulțumită. În condițiile astea am reușit să rotunjim cumva încasările pe Spital, banii respectivi folosindu-i  în reabilitare de secții  și în tot felul de lucrări mărunte.

Încasările pe zi sunt de circa o mie și ceva de lei/ zi.Nu este totuși  o sumă de neglijat  – ne mai spunea directorul SJU, Dragoș Chivu.

(Jurnal)

