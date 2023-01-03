Operatorul local de Salubritate (Rosal Grup S.A.) și-a schimbat denumirea și forma juridică!

De către
admin
-
0
227

Începând cu data de 31 decembrie 2022, societatea ROSAL GRUP S.A. , operator local de salubritate în Municipiul Giurgiu, și-a schimbat denumirea și forma juridică în UNITED WASTE SOLUTIONS SRL, prescurtat UWS.

Conform Certificatului de Înregistrare de la Oficiul Registrului Comerțului de pe lângă Trubunalul București, celelalte date de identificare ale societății rămân neschimbate, ca și obiectul principal de activitate: Colectarea deșeurilor nepericuloase.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR