ONORANT! Senatorul Toma Petcu a fost desemnat coordonator PNL al tuturor filialelor din sudul țării!

Senatorul giurgiuvean, Toma Florin Petcu,  a fost desemnat coordonatorul partidului pentru toate filialele PNL din zona de sud a ţării. 

 Acest lucru vine după ce primvicepreședintele PNL, Dan Motreanu, președintele PNL Giurgiu a fost desemnat la rândul său de însuși premierul României, Nicolae Ciucă împreună cu Biroul Politic Național Liberal să coordoneze şi să conducă echipa PNL de tranziţie pentru rotaţia premierilor, ce va avea loc în luna mai.

Este onorant pentru giurgiuveni ca doi reprezentanți ai acestui județ să fie numiți pentru a îndeplini o misiune atât de importantă, la nivelul uneia dintre cele două formațiuni politice aflate în prezent la guvernare.

(Jurnal)

