Omagiul Președintelui filialei IMM Giurgiu, Gheorghe CIREAP; adus femeilor, de 8 Martie!

De către
admin
-
0
84

Tuturor FEMEILOR de AFACERI (și nu numai), ce își găsesc  întotdeauna timp de a ne fi mame, surori, soții, de a ne însenina viața, cu prezența lor caldă,  transformându-ne deseori momentele de tristețe în clipe minunate de fericire, le închinăm astăzi toate gândurile noastre bune, pe care din grabă,  din neputință sau uneori din teama de a nu părea stupizi, le-am ratat, nerostindu-le la timpul potrivit, în toți acești ani prin care am trecut  alături de Domniile lor!

   Pentru toate acestea și multe altele, ce mi-ar lua enorm de mult timp să le numesc, primiți Omagiul nostru sincer Doamnelor!            Să ne trăiți! 

               Gheorghe CIREAP – președintele Filialei IMM Giurgiu

