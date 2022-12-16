Oferă bucurie unui necuvântător! Donează pentru câinii fără stăpân din județul Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
105

Angajații și voluntarii Adăpostului public, aflat în subordinea societății Giurgiu Servicii Locale au inițiat o campanie de strângere de fonduri pentru animalele care se află în adăpostul public.

Începând de joi, 15 decembrie aceștia vor fi prezenți la toate evenimentele organizate de Centrul Cultural „Ion Vinea” la Ateneul Nicolae Bălănescu.

În foaier, vă va întâmpină o expoziție de tablouri realizate de Meri Juverdeanu, iar sumele încasate din vânzarea acestora vor merge la Adăpostul de câini fără stăpân Giurgiu.

La intrare, îi veți găsi mereu pe voluntarii adăpostului și o urnă unde se pot face donații pentru căței.

Inițiatorii campaniei mulțumesc doamnei Meri Juverdeanu, directorului Centrului Cultural „Ion Vinea”, Virgil Pețanca, precum și voluntarilor și tuturor celor care sprijină aceste demersuri.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR