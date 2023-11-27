marți, noiembrie 28, 2023
O nouă victorie a handbalistelor de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu” în confruntarea cu ”Unirea Dobroești” 28-16 (12- 8)

SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu, a reuşit o victorie clară cu echipa Unirea Dobroești 28:16(12:8 ), sâmbătă la prânz, pe teren propriu, în etapa a 9-a, a Campionatului Național de Handbal, junioare 3, Seria E.

Viteza și agilitatea fetelor pregătite de Relu Dorin Lixandru, precizia aruncărilor și concentrarea, în ceea ce privește apărarea, au făcut să controleze jocul de la un capăt la altul şi şi-a mărit constant avantajul, ecartul maxim fiind de 12 goluri.

În etapa viitoare, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” va întâlni în deplasare liderul seriei, ACSO Viitorul Pantelimon 2, sâmbătă, 2 decembrie.

Rezultatele etapei a IX-a:

Viitorul Pantelimon 1  – Unirea Slobozia nu  sa jucat

CS Tunar    –  Tonus București            27 – 30 (12-14)

Viitorul Pantelimon 2   CSS Ilfov         37-20   (1-11)

Dunărea Giurgiu –   Unirea Dobroești  28-16 (12-8 )

CSS 6 București   –  Olympic RFH       30-21 (13-11)

ETAPA  VIITOARE SÂMBĂTĂ, 2 DECEMBRIE :

Viitorul Pantelimon 1  –  Dunărea  Giurgiu

Viitorul Pantelimon 2  –  Unirea Slobozia

CS Tunari  –   CSS Ilfo

CSS 6 București –  Tonus București

Unirea Dobroești   –   Olimpic RFH

(Costel Spînu)

Costel Nicolae-foto

