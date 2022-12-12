O nouă veste bună pentru locuitorii satelor Adunații Copăceni, Varlaam și Mogoșești

Adunații Copăceni este una dintre cele patru comune din județul Giurgiu care în cursul anului trecut au depus proiecte pentru sprijinirea eficienței energetice și a gestionării inteligente a energiei în infrastructura de iluminat public, și care se află pe lista localităților ce au primit finanțare în cursul săptămânii trecute.

Prin acest proiect, comuna Adunații Copăceni va primi finanțare de 1.521.276,06 lei, reprezentând 80% din valoarea totală a proiectului de 1 901 595,07 lei.

Dan Rusu ne preciza: „Prin aprobarea finanțării proiectului de modernizare a sistemului de iluminat public se dorește sprijinirea eficienței energetice și gestionarea inteligentă a energiei în infrastructura de iluminat public. De acest proiect vor beneficia satele Adunații Copăceni, Varlaam și Mogoșești iar implementarea va duce la scăderea facturilor la electricitate. Cu această ocazie vom scăpa de vechile corpuri de iluminat, puternic energofage și foarte puțin fiabile”.

Așteptăm și alte noutăți de la edilul giurgiuvean, așa cum ne-a obișnuit de ceva vreme.

(Jurnal)

