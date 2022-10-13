O nouă platformă mai prietenoasă pentru clienții Apa Service SA Giurgiu

Contul Apa Service vine cu funcții multiple, ceea ce înseamnă că nu mai este necesară deplasarea dumneavoastră la Centrul Relații cu Clienții.

De exemplu, dacă vă înscrieți pe platforma online www.apagiurgiu.ro, economisiți timp și energie:

-acces la toate facturile, cu un simplu click;

-transmitere index;

-plăți facturi online.

Mai multe informații: https://apagiurgiu.ro/, apoi click pe Intră în cont/Portal Apa Service”, informează Apa Service S.A. Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

