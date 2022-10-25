O nouă expoziție foto-documentară stradală organizată de Muzeul Județean „Teohari Antonescu” din Giurgiu

Muzeul Județean „Teohari Antonescu” organizează începând de astăzi, 24 Octombrie 2022, o expoziție de fotografie dedicată meleagurilor satelor vlăscene din secolul XIX-XX.

Muzeograful, Alexandra Cristică de la secția Etnografie dorește ca prin aceste fotografii să vă ducă aproape de gospodăria tradițională tipică melegurilor vlăscene, de la complexul gospodăresc, așezarea locuinței, tipurile de case, la modul de construire și ornamentație, acestea reprezentând doar câteva elemente surprinse în această expoziție foto-documentară stradală.

Vă așteptăm pe cât mai mulți să ne amintim cu această ocazie aspecte din viața satului, trăite sau povestite, oricum mereu vii în sufletul nostru pentru că ne reprezintă” este mesajul pe care Muzeul Județean „Teohari Antonescu” îl adresează iubitorilor de istorie și cultură.

(Jurnal)

