O nouă campanie de mesaje false în numele ANAF!

Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală atenţionează cu privire la o nouă campanie de mesaje false, transmise în numele instituţiei, prin care contribuabilii sunt anunţaţi că au „plăţi fiscale restante”.

Mesajului îi este anexat un document, «factura fiscală», pe care vă sfătuim să nu îl deschideţi, în niciun caz!

Reiterăm următoarele:

– nu deschideţi aceste emailuri şi

– nu accesaţi documentele anexate sau linkurile din conţinut;

– nu transmiteţi bani către conturile menţionate!” se precizează în mesajul publicat pe site-ul ANAF, mesaj pe care îl puteți citi în continuare:

https://static.anaf.ro/static/3/Anaf/20221004144443_1375_com_mail%20fals04oct2022.pdf

Serviciul Spaţiul Privat Virtual, pus la dispoziţia contribuabililor, gratuit, a fost creat şi dezvoltat pentru o comunicare securizată cu instituţia. De asemenea, contribuabilii pot obţine informaţii fiscale cu caracter general la call center ANAF” se mai arată în postarea Serviciului de comunicare, relații publice și mass media al ANAF.

(Jurnal)

