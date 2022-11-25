O nouă alertă alimentară la Lidl. Produsul periculos care a fost retras de la rafturi

O nouă alertă alimentară este activă la Lidl, de această dată la frigiderele cu lactate, produsele rechemate fiind iaurturile nature de 1,5 și 3,5 % grăsime, 1 kg, Pilos.

În urma unui control efectuat de inspectorii Autorității Naționale Sanitare Veterinare și pentru Siguranța Alimentelor (ANSVSA) au dispus retragerea de la rafturile supermarketurilor Lidl din București și țară a două sortimente de iaurt, motivul fiind „Suspiciune de contaminare cu corp străin – masă plastică de 0.2 – 0.5 mm”.

Consumatorul poate returna produsul în orice magazin Lidl, iar contravaloarea acestuia va fi restituită fără a fi necesară prezentarea bonului fiscal.

(Jurnal)

