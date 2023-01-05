O bătrână a rămas fără acoperiș în urma unui incendiu produs la Letca Nouă

De către
admin
-
0
73

O femeie, în vârstă de 84 de ani, a rămas fără acoperiș deasupra capului, în urma unui incendiu violent ce a avut loc, azi-noapte în localitatea Letca Nouă.

„Evenimentul s-a produs cel mai probabil din cauza coșului de fum deteriorat. Când și-a dat seama că este vorba despre un incendiu, femeia a ieșit din casă și a cerut ajutor.

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Mihăilești, cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă. Aceștia au constatat faptul că flăcările se manifestau la nivelul acoperișului, dar și în camerele locuinței.

Au ars acoperișul casei pe o suprafață de aproximativ 80 mp, mobilier, electrocasnice, documente persoanele și materiale textile”, informează reprezentanții ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR