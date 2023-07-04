O asistentă din UPU a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu , s-a stins zilele acestea, la doar 41 de ani!

Zilele acestea s-a stins din viață Țurlui Nadia, asistentă în cadrul Unității de Primiri Urgențe (UPU) din cadrul Spitalului județean de Urgență Giurgiu. 

După cum ne-au spus colegii, Nadia avea doar 41 de ani. Ea și-a desfășurat activitatea în cadrul secției UPU de circa 5 ani.

Era o persoană deschisă, mereu zâmbitoare , ce se comporta extrem de frumos cu bolnavii și care nu se plângea niciodată de ceva…

La fel a făcut și în cazul bolii de care suferea , pe care a ținut-o ascunsă până în ultima clipă a vieții sal . Decesul s-a datorat unui cancer la sân, Nadia făcând o reacție adversă (citoliză), după o primă  ședință de citostatice, caz despre care medicii spun că se întâmplă foarte rar… unul la un milion!

Membrii Sindicatului Județean ”Solidaritatea Sanitară” – Giurgiu, împreună cu liderul acesteia, Vasilescu Bogdan, transmit sincere condoleanțe familiei greu încercate în aceste momente, alături de mesajul:  ”Drum lin Nadia! Nu te vom uita!”

Corpul neînsuflețit al Nadiei va fi depus la Capela Bisericii ”Adormirea Maicii Domnului” (Catedrala din Centrul Municipiului), astăzi,  începând cu ora 18:00, iar slujba de înmormântare va avea loc joi, 6 iulie, la ora 12:00.

                         Dumnezeu să o odihnească!

