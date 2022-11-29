Noul program al Departamentului Impozite și Taxe Locale al Comunei Florești-Stoenești

Începând cu data de 5 decembrie 2022 programul Departamentului Impozite și Taxe Locale al Comunei Florești-Stoenești va fi următorul:

IMPOZITE ȘI TAXE

LUNI- JOI: 8:30–16:30

CASIERIE

LUNI- JOI: 8:30–16:30

