”Noi secții de oncologie și neurologie pentru Spitalul Giurgiu!”

Proiectul privind construcția unui nou spital la Giurgiu, ce vizează în prima etapă noi secții de oncologie și neurologie, a fost selectat pentru finanțare prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR).

La nivel național, 27 de proiecte din cele 49 depuse au fost selectate pentru finanțare prin PNRR. Această listă urmează să fie aprobată prin hotărâre de Guvern, iar cele 27 de proiecte trebuie finalizate până în 2026 pentru a primi finanțarea din PNRR.

Proiectul județului Giurgiu este în valoare de aproximativ 40 de milioane de euro, finanțarea urmând să fie asigurată în procent de 95% din PNRR.

Consiliul Județean Giurgiu a depus toate eforturile pentru pregătirea documentației necesare.

De asemenea, Consiliul Județean Giurgiu și Primăria Giurgiu au luat măsurile necesare pentru asigurarea terenului pentru construirea complexului de sănătate.

(Gabriela Horga – Deputat PNL de Giurgiu)

