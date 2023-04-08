Noi posturi, scoase la concurs de Penitenciarul Giurgiu…

Un grup de jurnalisti de la agentia de presa Mediafax au vizitat, marti 4 Aprilie 2017, Penitenciarul-spital Jilava. Infiintat in anul 1973, prin desfiintarea Spitalului Vacaresti, spitalul trateaza anual peste 5.000 de oameni lipsiti de libertate. incadrat in categoria a III-a de competenta unitatea medicala trateaza si boli interne, boli cardiace sau cele de piele, afectiuni psihiatrice si asigura terapie intensiva. De asemenea, are in dotare un laborator clinic, o unitate de radiologie si o farmacie, capacitatea totala a unitatii fiind de 391 de paturi. MARIAN ILIE/MEDIAFAX FOTO

 Penitenciarul de Maximă Siguranță  Giurgiu scoate la concurs, din sursă externă, 8 posturi vacante de execuție în sectorul economico-administrativ, astfel:

1 post ofițer (construcții)

5 posturi agent (conducător auto)

2 posturi agent (instalator)

Dosarul personal, complet, trebuie  pregătit și prezentat  până la data de 03.05.2023, ora 15:00 (inclusiv documentele originale)!

