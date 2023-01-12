Noi date despre preotul surprins masturbându-se în fața unui liceu din Municipiul Giurgiu. Poliția îi cunoștea ”obiceiurile” de mai multă vreme…

„Să nu faci ce face popa, să faci ce zice popa” este zicala care se potriveşte perfect în cazul preotului  surprins de un elev, miercuri, 11 ianuarie, masturbându-se din autoturismul său personal, în fața  liceului ”Nicolae Cartojan” din Municipiul Giurgiu. 

Conform unor ultime informații, preotul este căsătorit, având vârsta de 48 de ani. Ba se pare că polițiștii îl cunoșteau pe preot și ”obiceiurile” sale perverse, de mai multă vreme. El a fost reținut la scurt timp după ce a fost dus la Poliție , pentru 24 de ore.

Episcopia Giurgiu a anunțat deja că preotul, ce își are parohia în comuna Oinacu, va fi suspendat din funcție până la finalizarea anchetei. El este cercetat pentru ultraj contra bunelor moravuri.

