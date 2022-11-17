Noi campanii de mesaje false, transmise în numele ANAF

ANAF atenţionează asupra unei noi campanii de mesaje false, transmise în numele instituţiei, prin care contribuabilii sunt informaţi despre ”discrepanţe în evidenţa fiscală” şi recomandă celor care au primit mesajul însoţit de un document, ”evidenţa fiscală”, să nu îl deschidă.

„ANAF atenţionează asupra unei noi campanii de mesaje false, transmise în numele instituţiei, prin care contribuabilii sunt informaţi despre ”discrepanţe în evidenţa fiscală”. Mesajului îi este anexat un document, ”evidenţa fiscală”, pe care vă sfătuim să nu îl deschideţi!”, precizează instituţia.

Fiscul recomandă să nu deschidem aceste emailuri şi să nu accesăm documentele anexate sau linkurile din conţinut.

„Nu transmiteţi bani către conturile menţionate! Serviciul Spaţiul Privat Virtual, pus la dispoziţia contribuabililor, gratuit, a fost creat şi dezvoltat pentru o comunicare securizată cu instituţia.

De asemenea, contribuabilii pot obţine informaţii fiscale cu caracter general la CALL CENTER ANAF 0314039160”, informează ANAF.

(Jurnal)

