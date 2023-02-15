Instanța a decis: Niculae BĂDĂLĂU râmâne în continuare, după gratii, în penitenciarul Rahova”!

 Niculae Bădălau, rămăne în penitenciarul Rahova pentru următoarele 30 de zile.

Conform CAB în dosarul nr 1977/122/2022/a1.3 respinge contestația  Inculpatului Badalau Niculae, rămâne în Pușcărie. DEFINITIV. Data : 14.02.2023

ÎNCH. 64/CO-CP/ În baza art.205 Cod procedură penală respinge ca nefondată contestația formulată de inculpatul Bădălău Niculae împotriva încheierii din data de 06.02.2023, pronunţată de judecătorul de cameră preliminară de la Tribunalul Giurgiu – Secţia Penală în dosarul nr.1977/122/2022/a1.3.

În baza art. 275 alin. 2 Cod procedură penală obligă pe contestatorul inculpat la plata sumei de 300 lei cu titlul de cheltuieli judiciare către stat. Definitivă. Pronunţată în cameră de consiliu, azi 14.02.2023.

