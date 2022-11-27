Niculae Bădălău, fostul Președinte al PSD Giurgiu, audiat la această oră (18.00), la DNA, într-un dosar de CORUPȚIE! (VIDEO)

Vicepreședintele Curții de Conturi, fostul Președinte al PSD Giurgiu, a fost audiat la DNA duminică, 27 noiembrie, într-un dosar ce vizează ”fapte de corupție, luare de mită, trafic de influență, infracțiuni pe care le-ar fi comis recent…”

Fostul politician social democrat primește o lovitură dură, într-un moment în care persoane apropiate acestuia vehiculau informația că Niculae Bădălău s-ar putea întoarce curând pe scena politică, într-o funcție importantă.

https://youtu.be/tEpIibY8U-A

(Sursa: Realitatea Plus)

