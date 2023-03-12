Niculae Bădălău, după ieșirea din Penitenciar: ” Eu sunt bărbat şi ştiţi foarte bine… trebuie să avem încredere în justiția română!”

După cum vă informam în ediția de ieri a cotidianului nostru, Niculae Bădălău a fost eliberat din arestul preventiv, vineri spre sâmbătă, așa cum a decis Curtea de Apel București.

Fostul vicepreşedintele al Autorităţii de Audit din cadrul Curţii de Conturi și respectiv președinte al PSD Giurgiu, va fi plasat sub control judiciar, decizia fiind definitivă.

Conform aceleiași surse, întrebat dacă are de gând să plece din ţară, Niculae Bădălău a răspuns: „Nu. Eu sunt bărbat şi ştiţi foarte bine, întotdeauna am spus lucrul ăsta, trebuie să avem încredere în justiţia română. Nu cred că e o soluţie să pleci, să fugi. Asta nu-i bărbăţie!”

Niculae Bădălău nu a plecat fără să le adreseze câteva cuvinte jurnaliștilor care îl așteptau la ieșire.

În primul rând el a mulțumit familiei și oamenilor care au crezut în el și l-au susținut. Apoi a afirmat că are încredere în judecători în continuare și lasă justiția să decidă.

De asemenea, a precizat că se va consulta cu avocații săi pentru a decide dacă va contesta măsura controlului judiciar.

