Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

02.08

Petre Luis Nicolas

Mareș Evelin Florentina

03.08

Cioabă Dominic Marius

04.08

Iacob Antonia Ștefania

10.08

Pascu Eduard Cosmin

11.08

Badea Milan Antonio Andrei

16.08

Chirvase Clara Ingrid Anisia

18.08

Grindei Azaleea Maria

CĂSĂTORII

36.08

Dumitru Nicolae & Popescu Violeta

Ștefan Alexandru & Anastasiu Georgiana

27.08

Ciocoiu Eleonard Ionuț & Slav Alexandra Marinela

28.08

Neacșu Laurențiu Daniel & Moise Daniela

DECESE

17.08

Vasilescu Marinel 77

Abăluță Elena 86

Barbu Ionel 70

Curt Vasile 64

Bigică Petrică 90

18.08

Florican Florina 69

Budurincă Gheorghe 69

Bufnea Ioana 86

Pricopie Tudor 71

19.08

Ionescu Maria 78

20.08

Vasile Ioana 76

Tudor Maria 74

Chireceanu Gherghina 84

21.08

Drume Elena 71

Asofronie Gabriel 41

Berbec Floarea 94

Donțu Ileana 97

22.08

Țîru Maria 83

Dragomir Tudora 75

23.08

Măndoiu Iulian 88

Popa George Valentin 52

