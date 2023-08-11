Nasteri, căsătorii, decese…

NAȘTERI

16.07

Iordan Ianis Florin

17.07

Gugium Andrei Mădălin

21.07

Marafet Florin Mihail

26.07

Nevodaru-Mărgean Ioan Sorin

Bică Kevin Gabriel

28.07

Nemțescu Victor Vladimir Patric

30.07

Mira Alis Maria Adriana

01.08

Șuruparu Patricia Alexandra

Roșu Antonia Ioana

02.08

Dîndăreanu Nicole Florentina

Zamfirescu Emir Andrei

Bîrlogeanu Matthias Nikolas

Labău Nadine Maria

03.08

Ilie Rareș Nicolas

04.08

Bocioacă Erick Alexandru

CASATORII

11.08

Popa Cătălin Florentin & Boboc Maria Alexandra

Neagu Ionuț Marius & Mihalașcu Oana Lucia

Ogica Nicușor & Mihai Florica

12.08

Niculescu Mălin Valentin & Moțan Rose Marie

Boldeiu Mihai Valentin & Crețu Alina Dorina

Cojocaru Stelian Ștefan & Geantă Veronica

Ton Adrian Marius & Sandu Vali Ionela

Radu Andrei Claudiu & Țurlui Nicoleta Clarisa

16.08

Oancea Marian Cornel & Burilă Marinela Alexandra

17.08

Pîrvu Claudiu Florin & Moisescu Lidia

DECESE

02.08

Apostu Adrian 59

Musi Florică 80

Zanfir Gabriela 73

03.08

Negre Maria 85

Goia Gheorghe 86

Isgăreanu Zoia 70

04.08

Matei Dumitru 75

Beațu Dobre 84

Ancu Anghel 79

Fieraru Gheorghe 51

05.08

Vasile Constantin 69

06.08

Vișan Ionel 51

Buduru Alexandru 69

07.08

Moldoveanu Aristița 83

09.08

Căpran Florea 96

Nițu Dumitra 67

Cerveanu Steliana 85

