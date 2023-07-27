Nașteri, căsătorii, decese…

De către
admin
-
0
351

NAȘTERI

11.07

Leanca Luca Ionuț

Dincă Celine Maria

14.07

Măruș Elias Andrei

16.07

Barîngă Milan Alexandru

27.07

Petcu Rania Florentina

CĂSĂTORII

27.07

Ghionoiu Marian & Simion Cristina Ionela

29.07

Oană Irinel Daniel & Bârlan Ioana Gianina

Toma Florian Emil & Muscă Constantina

Sandroni Giovanni & Mocanu Steluța

Cârstea Viorel  & Niculici Neluța

Nemțescu Răducu Adrian & Pelu Ana Maria

Vlad Costin & Tudor Andreea Emilia

Ene Valeriu Marian & Simion Georgiana Mădălina

Lincu Cătălin Gheorghe & Caraconcea Simona

Bonteanu Cristian Alexandru & Pîrvu Ana Maria

31.07

Zamfira Nicolae Gabriel & Dogeanu Alessia Luana Nicola

DECESE

20.07

Drăgan Georgeta 78

Marinescu Maria 72

Mălai Nicolae 70

Simion Lăcrămioara 48

Scarlat Petre 72

21.07

Stănescu Corneliu Teodor71

Tolea Petre 54

Filip Tudora 87

22.07

Munteanu Ilina 93

Zăblău Gheorghe 62

Paraschiv Laurențiu 46

23.07

Crăciun Elena 67

Tudose Ileana 86

24.07

Pană Stelea 69

Udrea Niculae 60

25.07

Pănoiu Elena 81

26.07

Mărchidan Constantina 83

Iordache Călina 84

27.07

Petcu Petre 75

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR