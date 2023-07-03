Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

269

NAȘTERI

18.06

Dogaru Rebeca Ioana Gabriela

19.06

David Andrei Darius

Rusu Elena Eveline

20.06

Gogor Rebeca Andreea

Vișan Patricia Antonia Maria

21.06

Constantin Yasmina Nicoleta Daniela

Cazacu Alesia Maria

24.06

Grigore Ayan Darius

CASATORII

30.06

Stancu Gheorghe Alexandru & Sterie Cristina Denisa

01.07

Rusu George Cătălin & Ionescu Aura Norina

Miu Sorin Lucian & Voicilă Mariana Daniela

Zamfir Sebastian George & Măgureanu Florentina Cristina

Ristea Ion & Zaharia Angelica

DECESE

05.06

Marin Viorel Florea 74

21.06

Pușcoiu Neculina 81

22.06

Găină Nicolae 69

Cercel Ion 73

Gheorghe Ilinca 75

Tablă Constantina 89

23.06

Chițu Petre 81

Vartolomeu Nicolae 65

Ene Giusepe Daniel 56

Amuza Elena 89

24.06

Bilcu Petre 85

25.06

Nițu Radu 87

Roșu Florea 73

Tâmpescu Alis Constanța 91

26.06

Tănase Tudora 73

Oprea Laurențiu 37

27.06

Cercel Stana 85

Spătaru Nicolae 60

Dumitrescu Cristina 87

28.06

Răducan Laurenția Mioara 56

Baboi Costel 44

