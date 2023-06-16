Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

De către
admin
-
0
85

NAȘTERI
23.05
Enescu Eva Maria
26.05
Badiu Ema Andreea Melisa
25.05
Bogatu Ianis Gabriel
Drăgan Raisa Maria
29.05
Cristea Alexandru Matei
30.05
Slate David Andrei
07.06
Șaramet Akim Marius
Matei Nicolas Gabriel

CĂSĂTORII
17.06
Grindei Adrian Dragoș & Oprea Alina Maria
Pălăngean Gabriel & Bealcu Silvia Andreea

DECESE
27.05
Piser Constantina 69
Pîrvuleț Ion 77
28.05
Paraschivescu Tudora 84
03.06
Banyik Alexandru 83
Găzdac Gheorghe 70
Lixandru Marioara 80
05.06
Badea Emilia 62
Badea Viorel 65
Marcu Petre 51
06.06
Anghel Ion 69
Ungureanu Florin 52
07.06
Păun Marin 82
Constantinescu Livia 66
Coman Niculae
08.06
Zisu Marioara 72
09.06
Pîrlog Maria 78
Țogoie Marian 56
Stan Simona 67
10.06
Clapan Gheorghe 68
Dima Dumutru94
11.06
Baidan ioana 85
12.06
Știrbu Aurică 73
13.06
Filip Aneta 77
14.06
Stan Tudor 97

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR