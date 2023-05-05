Nașteri, căsătorii, decese…

NAȘTERI

02.03

Aureru Nicolas Ramyr

24.03

Diancu Nihan Andreea Gabriela

10.04

Chiripuci Mădălin Andrei

12.04

Andrei Maia Melania

26.04

Gheorghe Mădălina Andreea

28.04

Nedelcu Florinel Mihai

CASATORII

05.05.

Tănase Ionuț Daniel & Dumitru Ana Maria Alexandra

Preda Bagio Paul & Mamet Valentina Polixenia

06.05

Pielea Iulian & Săceanu Petruța

Ulea Ionuț & Bălăioară Roxana Ionela

Bivolan Florinel Valentin & Târcă Dana Maria

Mălureanu Marius & Fechet Mihaela

Costache Gabriel Adrian &Trăistaru Mirela

Țintea Laurențiu & Dîndăreanu Georgeta Raluca

08.05

Soare Petre & Țepurlui Gabriela Ștefania

Tichineață Alexandru Mihai & Radu Alina Florina

DECESE

27.04

Roman Ion 74

Chercea Ilinca85

Nicolae Marin 50

Călin Iulia 66

Duca Ion 61

Guțu Nicolae 72

Rădoi Leanca 88

Vlădescu Ileana Doina 78

28.04

Năpîrcă Niculae 57

Tătaru Ion 78

Manta Vasilica 93

Bîrzu Sorin 53

01.05

Mușat Gheorghe 82

Neață Elisabeta 95

Burcescu Marian 76

02.05

Belu Ioana 78

Șchiopu Florea 85

Vasile Doina 69

03.05

Stan Ion 77

04.05

Din Stan 79

(Jurnal)

