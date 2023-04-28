Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

11.04

Nițu Gabriel Ștefan

12.04

Constantin David Ionuț

13.04

Șerban Denis Mihăiță

14.04

Militaru Iris Maria

Oancea Antonio Gabriel

17.04

Rebleanu Lisa

18.04

Curelea Matias Cristian

20.04

Petcu Alexandru Bogdan

22.04

Iatan Sofia Loredana

Luchian Amalia Maria

23.04

Gaură Matthias Cristian

CASATORII

28.04.

Daia Florentin Alexandru & Florică Denisa Mihaela

29.04

Olteanu Ionuț Mădălin & Ilie Mihaela Ioana

Rezuș Răzvan Andrei & Voicu Denisa Nicoleta

Dirigă Ionuț Mihai  & Cerveanu Steluța Iuliana

Luca Bogdan & Enache Mădălina Marinela

DECESE

19.04

Dimitriu Georgeta 88

Căpitanu Florian 60

Dumitru Radu 67

20.04

Petrescu Victoria 96

Romenghea Emil 72

Bontaș Gabriela 78

21.04

Spălățelu Petre 70

22.04

Mile Victoria 88

Duță Mariclia 85

Oană Tudor 66

Venturini Luigi Radu 61

23.04

Dicu Rada 71

Andrei Eliza 81

Slavu Ivanca 84

Ghiuță Gheorghe 76

Fiera Niculae 88

Dedeu Petronel Jan 53

24.04

Moldoveanu Aurică 84

Bălașa Ioana 81

25.04

Ristea Ionel 70

Coveșan Floarea 75

Vizante Maria 89

Lache Idia 85

