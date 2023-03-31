Nașteri, căsătorii, decese…

NAȘTERI
09.03
Stoica Antonia

15.03
Dincă Melisa Valentina

19.03
Ciulacu Eric Andrei

20.03
Muscalu Eric Nicolas Alexandru

21.03
Colibășanu Mario Gabriel

CĂSĂTORII

DECESE
22.03
Stan Maria 65

23.03
Mâț Sabin
Vârcolac Vasilica 91
Niculae Rada 91
Grigore Constantina 77
Peța Victoria 49

24.03
Belocklavev Victoria 81
Șărban Ioana 85

25.03
Dumitrescu Gabriela 80

26.03
Grama Milița Ana 84
Țigănilă Floarea 84
Morman Ion 72
Chiripuci Stelica 82
Vodă Tudor 66
Bățică Niculae 85

27.03
Pavel Doinița 56
Zanfir Florica 66
Țâru Maria 76
Stanemir Livia Cornelia 42
Herweck Herbert Willi 80

28.03
Mușat Ioana 76
Rădulescu Ioana 85

29.03
Moisa Cristian Petru 59
Badea Necula 85
Sin Mihai Petru 66

