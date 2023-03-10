Nașteri, căsătorii, decese…

NAȘTERI

03.02

Ghiontea Emma Alexandra Maria

08.02

Ene Medeea Maria

22.02

Mocanu Nicolas Ayan

24.02

Neguț Casian Daniel

27.02

Dinu Selena Maria

28.02

Moțoc Darius Moise

04.03

Ureche Ema Sofia

05.03

Sfeatcu Andra Elena

CĂSĂTORII

11.03

Boșman Nicu & Brătan Laura Gabriela

Luchian Răzvan Mircea & Dima Loredana Andreea Regina

DECESE

02.03

Iordache Floarea 72

Ciuvică Radu 88

Manta Păun 77

03.03

Zlate Vasilica 73

Nistorache Sandu 64

Stoica Necula 84

Popescu Lucia Violeta 72

04.03

Anghel Ioana 84

05.03

Pastramă Linică 81

Stănescu Georgeta 70

06.03

Staicu Marin 78

Matei Ecaterina 74

Toma Floarea 91

07.03

Manolache Valeria 74

Ingeaua Dorina 65

08.03

Pitulice Marin 71

