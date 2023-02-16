Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

05.01

Șchiopu Ronaldo Ionuț

18.01

Filip Denis Alexandru

07.02

Daia Selena Ioana

Cocoșatu Mathias Gabriel

Pistol Maria Antonia

08.02

Stan Adrian Gabriel

09.02

Ciobanu Eva Maria

10.02

Gîscă Petru George

CASATORII

18.02

Matei Florentin Paul & Udroiu Paula Gina

Bursan Costel Dan & Mateescu Bianca Andreea

Florea Florin & Lumînare Mihaela Eliza

DECESE

08.02

Feraru Stelian 62

Pârvu Florea 91

09.02

Văitiș Marin 93

Frăsineanu Anișoara 6

Cheoseaua Ion 69

Lazăr Marin 65

Călin Gheorghe Marinel 62

10.02

Stan Petre 70

11.02

Polifron Maria 83

Vocheci Anghelina 94

Lițu Claudiu 54

12.02

Pătrașcu Stan 84

Prună Elena 74

Sima Gherghina 73

Goia Petra 58

13.02

Bici Elena 85

14.02

Țîrcovnicu Viorel 65

Trifu Elena 86

Cazacu Stelica 87

15.02

Stoica Stancu 101

(Jurnal)

