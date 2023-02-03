Nasteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

09.01

Tache Dominic Marius

13.01

Ciucur Anays Maria

17.01

Bălțatu Cristian Gabriel

Lixandru David Andrei

19.01

Niță Lorena Florentina

20.01

Chican Eva Maria

Ghițulescu Carla Ecaterina

21.01

Mihai Albert Marius Ionuț

Dogaru Marius Nicolas

24.01

Neagoe Cristian Emanuel

Cristea Adrian Marian

25.01

Tudoran Alexandru

Drăgănescu Matthias Adrian

26.01

Beațu Natalia Daniela Maria

Mihai Giulia Eliza

28.01

Ghizdăreanu Bogdan Mihai Ianis

29.01

Pălăngeanu Andra Elena

CĂSĂTORII

05.02

Mailat Adrian & Dumitrache Săndica

06.02

Tănăsoaia Puiu Vasile & Blînda Mihaela Maricica

DECESE

21.01

Roșu Elena 85

23.01

Pistol Vasile 54

24.01

Rădoi Silviu 59

25.01

Catană Viorel 40

26.01

Zidaru Petre 64

Ghețea Ilie 91

27.01

Popa Ilie 65

Nițulescu Liviu Florin 71

Costache Niculae 75

Coporan Costel 51

Cazacu Lixandra 85

28.01

Dinaci Aurica 86

Nițu Marian Gigel 48

Castravete Iordan 77

Tarmasine Traian 54

Bătrînu Stela 61

29.01

Dima Stelica 89

Stan Robert 55

Cioroi Floarea 85

Petrovici gheorghe 78

30.01

Tatu Marin 87

Calianu Gheorghe Marian 72

Radu Stela 76

Neacșu Vasile 65

Căpățână Aneta 88

31.01

Tănase Gheorghe 65

Radzicovschi Stana 73

Alexe Anica 55

Pană Costel 52

01.02

Novac Stelian 84

Mocanu Paștina 93

Rainea Mihalache 86

02.02

Cocean Corneliu 75

