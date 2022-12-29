Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

14.12

Dorobanțu Eveline Ioana

20.12

Fieraru George

21.12

Oprea Ayman Nicolas

Ilie Nikolas Peti

CĂSĂTORII

29.12

Mitiloagă Petrică & Borodea Rodica

DECESE

22.12

Tudose Ionel 54

Pălici Elena 81

23.12

Clejanu Rada 91

Ruse Ion 96

Ispas Vasile 72

Vișan Tudora 65

24.12

Geantă Paul 68

Voinea Radu 71

25.12

Tudoreanu Mihai 76

Zimnicaru Liviu 58

26.12

Piteșteanu Tudora 83

Militaru Lucia 84

Cozma Steluța 75

Căpriță Tudor 84

Draghia Florea 65

27.12

Ghiciu Pașcu 76

