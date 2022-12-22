Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

18.11

Cârstea Eric Dominic Gabriel

11.12

Udrea Amalia Florina Ioana

Deacu Ariana Maria

14.12

Liță Sofia Maria Cataleya

Mirea Dominic Mihai

DECESE

16.12

Crăciun Ion 82

Lazăr Paul 78

Jurubiță Dumitru 69

Stan Emilia 56

Prodan Ionel 77

Dop Maria 85

17.12

Razi Ioana 89

Nidelea Mitică 67

Ilie Anghel 87

Vasile Marin 82

20.12

Dina Marin 84

Oncică Maria 74

Velcovici Ecaterina 85

Florea Marietta 77

21.12

Zlate Maria 89

Jinga Marcel 69

Ianopol Panait Marian 73

(Jurnal)

