Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

05.11

Huțan Ana Nicoleta

17.11

Nedea Rareș Constantin

20.11

Stoica Ayan Nicolas

23.11

Panciu Georgiana Anais

05.12

Alexe Dragoș Mateas Nicolas

Nicula Nicol Daiana Maria

06.12

Moise Ștefan Nicolas Ionuț

Tudor Cosmina Nicole Maria

08.12

Șchiopu Georgiana Florentina Gabriela

CĂSĂTORII

17.12

Badea Silviu & Matei Loredana Mihaela

DECESE

04.12

Petrescu Dumitru 89

06.12

Bărăscu Salomeia 69

Iosub Maria 64

07.12

Jipa Rada 96

Stoineșteanu Ioana 83

Sanda Constantina 80

08.12

Gheorghe Mihai 59

Vlad Alexandru 79

Fulga Tiberiu 72

Dobre Tudora 91

09.12

Bobică Ion 88

Ranteș Maria 79

Dascălu Nuiculae 72

Mutașcu Gheorghe 75

10.12

Dumitru Ilinca 94

Dop Jenică 62

Hagiu Petre 86

11.12

Pătrașcu Marin 60

Barbu Victor 83

12.12

Marcu Elena 76

Ursu Dănuț Petru 50

Gîscă Petra 69

13.12

Chița Alexandrina Sanda 92

14.12

Mocanu Petre 86

Coscai Dumitra 68

Stancu Ion 78

15.12

Dumitru Florina 73

