Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

01.11

Dimăncescu Iosif Mihail Dorian

02.11

Roceanu Livian Albert Ionuț

04.11

Căldăraru Mihai Alexandru

05.11

Badea Cristina Anays Maria

Sîrbu Diana Ioana

09.11

Chireceanu Alina Ștefania

10.11

Ajudeanu Claudia Mihaela

11.11

Gabor Cătălina

13.11

Bălan Nicolas Eduard

18.11

Mihalache Florin Mihai

CĂSĂTORII

26.11

Piroi Silviu Constantin & Gheța Petronela Florentina

29.11

Damian Cătălin Alexandru & Ancu Monica

DECESE

18.11.2022

Sîrbu Petre 76

Găman Maria 74

19.11

Velcea Niculae 82

Budacu Marin 67

Luca Dorel 57

Stan Didina 82

Mădescu Maria 81

20.11

Anghel Mihail Florea 66

Ciurea Magdalena 82

Cercel Marian 51

Șerban Nelu 53

Marinescu Emil 77

21.11

Ciobanu Mariana 55

Călin Beatrice 19

Dumitru Elisabeta 91

22.11

Șorici Dumitra 84

23.11

Petrican Ioana 85

Iacob Cornel Raul 74

Teleoacă Gheorghe 60

