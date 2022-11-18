Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

De către
admin
-
0
38

NAȘTERI

11.10

Ciocoi Adelina Iasmina Mihaela

08.10

Trandafir Nikolas Valentin

31.10

Iancu Ayan Andrei Nikolas

11.11

Vasile Eric Daniel

CĂSĂTORII

19.11

Stănescu Cătălin & Bujan Mariana

Micu Mădălin Ionuț Eugen & Chirea Roxana Denisa Cătălina

Simian Răzvan & Ion Maria Alina

Mihai Tudor Tiberiu &Boulean Mariana

DECESE

10.11.2022

Cristian Marin 66

Lixandru Mihai 61

11.11

Mălureanu Maria 85

Savamare Tudora 82

Bîrlă Viorel 64

12.11

Văitiș Alexandrina 86

Georgescu Ion Ștefan

Dicu Elena Vasilica 89

Gogoașă Elena 89

Trifescu Dumitra 72

Ene Ionica 50

13.11

Sima Maria 86

Brezae Alexandrina 71

Bălțat Floarea 82

14.10

Drăghici Dumitru 73

Chirea Zamfirescu Gheorghe 63

15.11

Creveniceanu Paștina 88

Florea Mădălin 42

Zamfir Eugenia 87

16.11

Săracu Tinca 71

Sandu Constantin 90

2021

Dinu Marin Onisim 61

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR