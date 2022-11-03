Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

De către
admin
-
0
162

NAȘTERI

16.10

Stan Ioachim Andrei

17.10

Frutină Gabriel Darius

18.10

Gheorghe Denis Andrei

19.10

Pătlăgică Vladimir Andrei Alexandru

Majuru Alesia Maria

20.10

Matei Ștefania Adelina

21.10

Epure Florin Alexandru

23.10

Ungureanu Nicolas Andrei

24.10

Călintineanu Eva Maria Raluca

25.10

Țuinea Anissia Ana Maria

27.10

Mîrlogeanu Antonia Ștefania

28.10

Tudorache Dominic Mathias Florentin

30.10

Stoica Mathias Andrei

DECESE

27.10

Mustățea Niculina 79

Cristian Petra 87

Ștefan Sanda 84

28.10

Iancu Ioana 68

Georgescu Virgil 59

Căciulan Elena 71

Dragne Dumitra 83

29.10

Căpran Lenuța 66

Stan Petre 75

Petrescu Gheorghe 77

Rusu Elisabeta Mihaela

30.10

Băjenaru Nelu 79

Dumitriu Floarea 71

Saru Petra 75

Lăbău Elena 71

Ghena Maria 59

Gorgoșoiu Petre 52

Diaconu Marcel 45

31.10

Constantinescu Marioara 87

Șuța Petra 73

Oniciuc Ileana 79

01.11

Botea Petra 89

Manole Maria 86

Teașcă Margareta 85

Adomnicăi Mihai 85

Staicu Petra 87

Lazăr Floarea 86

02.11

Jurubiță Petra 87

03.11

Ghețu Petre 68

Ghiocel Nelu

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR