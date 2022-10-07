Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

148

NAȘTERI

09.09

Strugaru Matias Gabriel

11.09

Feleagă Gabriel Marius

13.09

Mălăiș Petru

Rebleanu Ionatan

14.09

Țaga Nicolas Matei Ștefan

15.09

Enache Dominic Andrei Dimitrias

16.09

Ștefan Darius Alexandru

17,09

Răbîncă Yasmine Ștefania

CĂSĂTORII

07.10

Sandu Dumitru Cristian & Ioniță Mariana

08.10

Dumitru Marius & Craiciu Valentina Cristina

Neacșu Constantin Sorin & Dragomir Mirela Geanina

10.10

Mimiș Renato Luigi & Cuțe Marinela Mirabela

Pencea Gheorghe & Popescu Niculița

DECESE

25.09

Radu Ristache 65

28.09

Miron Ioana 86

30.09

Firică Mariea 70

Bîzăran Natalia 76

Musi Steluța 75

Neață Antoaneta 74

Cantoneru Ioana 58

Pipera Rozalia 67

01.10

Mitea Leana 85

Călin Mirela 53

Beațu Stelian 54

Cioacă Mihăiță 49

Pâslaru Dumitru 81

02.10

Stroe Ion 72

Tudorache Anghelina 80

03.10

Cojocaru Daniela 48

Chilianu Ion 86

Vîrban Virginia 68

Nidelea Adrian Costel 66

04.10

Ion Tudora 85

Ioniță Dorina 72

Ivan Petra 81

Fieraru Gheorghe 74

05.10

Cristea Dumitra 93

Diță Gheorghe 66

(Jurnal)

