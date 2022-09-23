Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

De către
admin
-
0
178

NAȘTERI

01.09

Gociu Ion Florentin

03.09

Vîlcea Sebastian Ștefan

04.09

Marin Maria Sophia

Popa Antonia Gabriela

05.09

Negru Radu Ștefan

06.09

Doagă Dominic Florentin

07.09

Stan Selina Maria

08.09

Marin Ștefan Gabriel

09.09

Căpran Maria Florentina

Crețu Nicolas Daniel

Petre Sebastian Andrei

Modoran Dominik Matei

14.09

Roșu Filip Daniel

CĂSĂTORII

23.09

Cîrjaliu Valentin Mihăiță & Comăneci Cătălina Marinela

24.09

Ghișulescu Octavian Ionuț  & Holoșpin Cătălina Florentina

Nedelescu Cristian Florian  & Dinu Alexandra

Dincă Emanoil Cristian & Bilcu Cristina Daniela

Stoica Răzvan Andrei & Stîngă Cristina Ioana

Burda Paul George & Brișcă Doinița

Sebe Marius Adrian & Mariniță Catrinel

25.09

Enescu Traian Mihail & Drăgan Mihaela Camelia

DECESE

13.09

Hristea Sebastian Ion 20

16.09

Neacșu Tudor 78

Lungu Aurelia 83

17.09

Bugean Ioana 55

Ștefan Marin 73

Cioroianu Gabriel Cătălin 61

Cioalcă Tudora 75

18.09

Alexandru Ilie 79

Țăranu Lina 94

19.09

Cînciu Maria 81

Buciu Dorina 61

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR