Nașteri, căsătorii, decese

NAȘTERI

24.08

Călin Ayana Elena

26.08

Davlea Andrei Mădălin

Georgescu Yazmina Maria Vanessa

Achim Gabriel Darius Samuel

28.08

Oancea Anais Evelin Ștefania

CĂSĂTORII

16.09

Vîrban Daniel Ionuț & Ciuraru Irina Nicoleta

Constantin Ionuț Răzvan & Ruse Andreea Pascuala

17.09

Moga Radu  & Barbu Veronica Mădălina

Bracău Emanuel Mario  & Găină Ana Maria Andreea

Costache Viorel George & Stoleriu Nicoleta Adriana

Boboc Paul Daniel & Ciocănel Alexandra Elena

Parpalău Adrian Florin & Gogoașă Cristina Florentina

Loloiu Cristian Florentin & Mitroi Sorina Andreea

Robitu Lucian Ionuț & Neațu Gabriela

Niță Bogdan & Drăgnuță Mariana Cristina

Buduru Florentin & Cernat Camelia Ștefania

Renea Daniel Andrei & Tudorici Oana Mihaela

DECESE

07.09

Cristea Constantin 73

08.09

Mierloi Niculae 79

Ștefureac Sofica 70

09.09

Țăranu Iulian 67

Potecaru Floarea 82

Stoian Maria 85

Dinu Ioan 88

10.09

Oală Ioana 68

Dinu Maria 78

Jipa Necula 71

Păun Gheorghe 74

Ioniță Constantin 69

Pațurcă Marin 72

11.09

Stamate Marioara 66

12.09

Tiu Ileana 51

Olea Cornelia 81

Filip Petruța 87

13.09

Mărăcineanu Niculina 67

Văitiș Stelica 87

Mihăeș Ana 79

Decea Alexandrina 75

Motan Ioana 74

Suciu Maria 94

Brătan Floarea 73

14.09

Vîrtejanu Georgeta 68

Pană Elena 56

(Jurnal)

