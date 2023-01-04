Muniție neexplodată, găsită în pădurea Călugăreni

De către
admin
-
0
72

Săpăturile efectuate pentru lucrări de construcție sau operațiunile de detectare tip hobby au scos la suprafață obiecte ce ar fi putut deveni periculoase dacă cei care le-au găsit nu ar fi solicitat sprijinul ISU.

Ultimul caz de acest gen a fost ieri după-amiază, în pădurea Călugăreni. Persoana care a cerut sprijinul autorităților desfășura, ca hobby, activități de căutare a obiectelor vechi, folosind un detector de metale.

La fața locului, pirotehnicienii au constatat că era vorba despre un focos fuzant. Elementul de muniție a fost ridicat și transportat în siguranţă, urmând să fie distrus în poligonul de specialitate”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(ISU Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR