Municipiul Giurgiu clasat în Topul celor mai "urâte" orașe din România!

Recent  publicul din România a  considerat că ar fi timpul să se realizeze și un top al celor mai urâte localități din țară.

După ce, mai multe zone de la noi, au fost incluse în topurile celor mai frumoase locuri de vizitat pentru amatorii de călătorii, mai mulți români s-au mobilizat și au dat startul unor dezbateri aprinse, privind orașul din România considerat cel mai urât.

Numărând voturile internauților, am descoperit  pe celebra platformă online ”Reddit”  și argumentele ce stau la baza  alegerilor făcute.

Acest top, unul neoficial, evident, a fost creat din dorința de a afla care este orașul din România considerat cel mai urât, în care foarte puțini dintre cetățenii acestei țări ar dori să locuiască

Aruncând o privire pe răspunsurile publicului din toată țara, observăm că localitățile care au primit cele mai multe dintre voturi la categoria ”cele mai urâte”, au fost: Făgăraş, Corabia, Motru, Constanța, Ţandărei și Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

