Metodă inedită de ascundere a țigărilor, descoperită de către polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni!

Poliţiștii de frontieră din cadrul  Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu  au descoperit, sub podeaua unui autocar, o cantitate considerabilă de țigarete, pe care un cetățean turc încerca să le introducă în țară fără documente legale.

În data de 27 martie, în jurul orei 23.00, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, pe sensul de intrare în ţară, s-a prezentat un cetăţean turc, în vârstă de 68 de ani, cu un autocar ce aparține unei firme de transport persoane.

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul PTF Giurgiu au procedat la controlul mijlocului de transport. Astfel, în urma verificărilor amănunţite, a fost descoperită, sub podeaua autocarului, cantitatea de 1.450 pachete cu țigarete inscripționate cu nume de diferite mărci, având timbru fiscal specific Turcia.

Întreaga cantitate de ţigarete, estimată la o valoare de 33.880 lei, a fost indisponibilizată de către polițiști, în cauză fiind întocmită lucrare penală urmând ca, la finalizarea cercetărilor, să fie propuse soluții legale prin unitatea de parchet.

(Surse: ITPF Giurgiu))

