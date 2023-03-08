Mesajul Senatorului PNL, Toma Florin Petcu, de Ziua Femeii!

De către
admin
-
0
77

8 Martie, ziua în care toate gândurile se îndreaptă către cea mai delicată, tandră, curajoasă și puternică ființă, Femeia!

Aduc un omagiu acelora care ne sunteți mame, soții, bunici, surori, prietene și vă transmit cele mai calde gânduri de liniște sufletească, pace, dragoste și recunoștință pentru tot ceea ce dăruiți!

La mulți ani, Femeie!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR