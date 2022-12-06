Mesajul primarului Mirel JANTEA, adresat sărbătoriților cu ocazia zilei onomastice a numelui

Ca în fiecare an, primarul comunei Malu, Mirel Jantea se gândește la toți cei care își sărbătoresc astăzi, 6 noiembrie, ziua onomastică a numelui.

Și de această dată, aceasta le adresează tuturor sărbătoriților un mesaj de felicitare.

(Jurnal)

