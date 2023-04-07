Mesajul Președintelui Asociației ”Alianța pentru Unitatea Romilor Giurgiu”, cu prilejul Zilei Internaționale a Romilor (VIDEO)

În plină desfășurare a Târgului meșteșugăresc organizat la Giurgiu cu ocazia Zilei Internațioale a Romilor , l-am întâlnit pe președintele Asociației Alianța pentru Unitatea Romilor Giurgiu, Marius Ursaru.

Acesta, pe lângă invitația făcută giurgiuvenilor de a participa la ”festivalul gastronomic” de 3 zile, organizat la Giurgiu a adresat un mesaj tuturor giurgiuvenilor în numele reprezentanților acestei etnii.

(Vezi VIDEO)

