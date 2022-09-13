Mesajul deputatului liberal, Alexandru Andrei, adresat pompierilor, salvatorilor și paramedicilor, cu ocazia Zilei pompierilor

„Ziua de 13 septembrie reprezintă simbolul eroismului pompierilor români, calitate esențială a celor care fac parte din acest corp profesional și pe care o dovedesc atât în misiunile la care participă, cât și în viața de zi cu zi.

Fiecare pompier, salvator, paramedic dă dovadă permanent de devotament, implicare și curaj, punând, zilnic, propria siguranță în slujba semenilor. De aceea, atunci când vorbim despre acești oameni nu spunem că au o meserie, ci o vocație!

Profesionalismul și seriozitatea cu care toți angajații IGSU își fac datoria sunt motivele pentru care această armă se bucură de încrederea și respectul românilor, iar această încredere este consolidată prin fiecare misiune și prin fiecare viață salvată.

La ceas aniversar vă mulțumim pentru efortul permanent de a ne asigura tuturor siguranța.

La mulți ani!”

(Alexandru ANDREI- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

